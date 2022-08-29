Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

52,337 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

GS, LOW KM, MANUAL! BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS!

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, LOW KM, MANUAL! BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

52,337KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9143722
  • Stock #: 22074
  • VIN: 3MZBN1L71JM244275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this well-equipped 2018 Mazda3 GS hatchback! Loaded up with cloth heated seats, manual transmission, back-up camera, power group, psuh-button start, remote keyless entry, bluetooth hands-free & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $188 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

GS TRIM
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
ALLOYS
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

