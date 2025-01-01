Menu
<p><span style=color:rgb( 58 , 80 , 95 )>Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

114,974 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper ALL4

12839398

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper ALL4

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,974KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMZYV5C31J3E03298

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4529B
  • Mileage 114,974 KM

Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors

Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
