$23,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT S-AWC
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev GT S-AWC
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,799KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4J24A56JZ617930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H0160
- Mileage 74,799 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
* 2.0L 4 cyl * Plug In Hybrid * Sunroof * Rear Camera * Bluetooth * Alloy wheels * Heated Seats * Heated Steering * 2 keys * Great daily commuter!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: leather
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 9
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel tank capacity: 43.0L
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Lane departure: warning
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Forward collision: warning
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: warning
Rear legroom: 963mm (37.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9)
Blind spot: warning
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
Rear headroom: 968mm (38.1)
Exterior length: 4,695mm (184.8)
Front hiproom: 1,336mm (52.6)
Front tires: 225/55HR18.0
Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0
Curb weight: 1,895kg (4,178lbs)
Rear shoulder room: 1,423mm (56.0)
Transmission: 1 speed automatic
Electric motor horsepower: 80hp @ RPM
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 35 km
Hybrid traction battery electric + ICE total range: 463 km
Fuel economy combined: 3.2Le/100Km
Horsepower: 117hp @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 137 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 117hp @ 4,500RPM
Engine torque: 137 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Exterior height: 1,710mm (67.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,432mm (56.4)
GVWR: 2,370kg (5,225lbs)
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Traction battery warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Speaker type: Rockford Fosgate Punch
Passenger volume: 2,860L (101.0 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid electric powertrain type: PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle)
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Preconditioning
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: electric
Electric motor 1 torque: 101 lb.-ft.
Electric motor 2 torque: 80 hp
Electric motor 2 torque: 144 lb.-ft.
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 300
Fuel economy combined (kWh): 27.7 kWh/100Km
Powertrain number of motors: 1
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: warning
Interior rear cargo volume: 861 L (30 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 3.7
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Hybrid traction battery DC charging connector type: CHAdeMO
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 120VAC: 8.0
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 3.5
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 12
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,209 L (78 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev GT S-AWC 74,799 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Ultimate AWD 81,902 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte EX IVT 70,670 KM $19,884 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Orleans Mitsubishi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
Call Dealer
613-702-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Orleans Mitsubishi
613-702-4412
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander