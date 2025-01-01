$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Leaf
SL - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN 1N4AZ1CP1JC315923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!
While many would call it a restyle, this 2018 Nissan Leaf has undergone a complete overhaul, being a completely new and much better vehicle when compared to the older models. This 2018 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
A beautifully designed and built electric hatchback with plenty of options, great safety scores and a respectable range of over 240 kilometers. This is the all new Nissan Leaf, boasting a complete redesign with an all new look, a more functional interior that is nothing but quality, and a new drive-train offering more power and a longer range. This Nissan leaf is turning out to be one of the best full electric cars you can own.It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our LEAF's trim level is SL. This top of the range Nissan Leaf comes standard with a plethora of high tech options including leather power adjustable heated front seats, four cameras for a 360 degree view of the surroundings, Nissan Connect with navigation and a 7 speaker Bose premium audio system, Nissan Connect telematics remote connection for charging and air conditioning on/off, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, Apple and Android connectivity, SiriusXM, automatic climate control, a rigid cargo cover, adaptable cruise control, and a whole range of safety tech for extended passenger and driver safety. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
