2018 Nissan Micra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10555218

10555218 Stock #: PL0612

PL0612 VIN: 3N1CK3CPXJL257885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PL0612

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.