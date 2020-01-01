Low Mileage!



Compare at $37075 - Our Price is just $35995!



For a stylish, well-appointed crossover that won't break the bank, this versatile Nissan Murano delivers a fantastic value. This 2018 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This low mileage SUV has just 13885 kms. It's pearl white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Murano's trim level is AWD Platinum. This Murano Platinum is a portrait of luxury. It comes with a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, intelligent cruise control, forward emergency braking, and more.





