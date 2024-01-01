Menu
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Compare at $21629 - Our Price is just $20999!

With its stylish cabin and respectable fuel economy ratings, this Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a three-row crossover SUV. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 100,652 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinders trim level is 4x4 SL Premium. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, an around view monitor with moving object detection, a motion activated liftgate, remote start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory drivers seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

100,652 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium - Bluetooth

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,652KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM9JC629400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240046A
  • Mileage 100,652 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Compare at $21629 - Our Price is just $20999!

With its stylish cabin and respectable fuel economy ratings, this Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a three-row crossover SUV. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 100,652 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 SL Premium. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, an around view monitor with moving object detection, a motion activated liftgate, remote start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2018 Nissan Pathfinder