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2018 Nissan Qashqai
S - Low Mileage
2018 Nissan Qashqai
S - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$12,933
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
84,525KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR4JW261865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city.
This SUV has 84,525 km. It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Qashqai's trim level is S. This versatile Qashqai S is an excellent value. It comes with an AM/FM CD audio system with a five-inch color display, a USB port, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a rear spoiler, LED daytime running lights, power heated mirrors with LED turn signals, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $126.58 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city.
This SUV has 84,525 km. It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Qashqai's trim level is S. This versatile Qashqai S is an excellent value. It comes with an AM/FM CD audio system with a five-inch color display, a USB port, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a rear spoiler, LED daytime running lights, power heated mirrors with LED turn signals, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $126.58 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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$12,933
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2018 Nissan Qashqai