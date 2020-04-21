Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Rogue

- $178 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

- $178 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

  1. 4897032
  2. 4897032
  3. 4897032
  4. 4897032
  5. 4897032
  6. 4897032
  7. 4897032
  8. 4897032
  9. 4897032
  10. 4897032
  11. 4897032
  12. 4897032
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,350KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4897032
  • Stock #: PM0032
  • VIN: JN8AT2MV2JW342159
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Compare at $26779 - Our Price is just $25999!

Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 41,350 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
  • 5.694 Axle Ratio
  • 55 L Fuel Tank
  • Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2016 Toyota Highland...
 32,950 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 29,471 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Cadillac CTS w/...
 214,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Send A Message