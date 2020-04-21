2018 Nissan Rogue

Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

110 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

5.694 Axle Ratio

55 L Fuel Tank

Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

