Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

96,258 KM

Details Description Features

$25,909

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,909

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV Midnight Edition AWD CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV Midnight Edition AWD CVT

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$25,909

+ taxes & licensing

96,258KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8586545
  • Stock #: T3016a
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXJC722164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T3016a
  • Mileage 96,258 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner Rogue with a clean carfax and second set of winter wheels! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency service today and book your safe test drive by calling 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

Magnetic Black Metallic Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 96,258 KM
$25,909 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 79,585 KM
$29,759 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 61,383 KM
$29,759 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory