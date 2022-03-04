$25,909+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV Midnight Edition AWD CVT
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
96,258KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8586545
- Stock #: T3016a
- VIN: 5N1AT2MVXJC722164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 96,258 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner Rogue with a clean carfax and second set of winter wheels! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency service today and book your safe test drive by calling 613 841-8700!
Vehicle Features
Magnetic Black Metallic Paint
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1