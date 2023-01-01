2018 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10081818

10081818 Stock #: PL0556

PL0556 VIN: 3N1AB7AP4JY290840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PL0556

Mileage 0 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.