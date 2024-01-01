Menu
Details Description

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

65,000KM
Used
VIN 1N6AA1E52JN519127

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230108A
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This Nissan Titan is a tempting alternative to the more ubiquitous pickup trucks on the market. This 2018 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Every day brings new challenges and new opportunities. Be ready with a truck built to tackle whatever comes your way. Along with the brawn, this Nissan Titan has brains like an incredibly capable truck bed, advanced technology that redefines towing, and comfort and convenience that makes this one premium ride. 24/7, this Nissan Titan is always on duty. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 65,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Titan's trim level is SV Midnight Edition. This Titan SV Midnight Edition is a rugged truck at an excellent value. It comes with an navigation, 20 inch alloy wheels, blind spot warning, rear view camera, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, a USB port with an iPod interface, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry with push-button ignition, dampened assist locking tailgate, and more.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

