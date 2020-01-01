2018 Nissan Titan

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Fixed antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Power Options POWER DOORS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Chrome rear step bumper Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Cloth Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 2.937 Axle Ratio 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Battery w/Run Down Protection 200 Amp Alternator Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs) RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror SiriusXM Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Skid Plates Drop-In Bed Liner Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Engine: 5.6L DOHC V8 Tires: P265/70R18 AS 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat -inc: flip down centre seat w/armrest Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Wheels: 18" x 8" Silver Painted Aluminum-Alloy Urethane Gear Shifter Material 1543# Maximum Payload

