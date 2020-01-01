Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Doors!
This Nissan Titan is a tempting alternative to the more ubiquitous pickup trucks on the market. This 2018 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Every day brings new challenges and new opportunities. Be ready with a truck built to tackle whatever comes your way. Along with the brawn, this Nissan Titan has brains like an incredibly capable truck bed, advanced technology that redefines towing, and comfort and convenience that makes this one premium ride. 24/7, this Nissan Titan is always on duty. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 62,479 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Titan's trim level is SV. The SV trim blends features and value in this rugged pickup. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, SiriusXM, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry with push-button ignition, power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, chrome trim, aluminum wheels, front tow hooks, trailer sway control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today. Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Aluminum Wheels
Steel spare wheel
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
POWER DOORS
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
2.937 Axle Ratio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Battery w/Run Down Protection
200 Amp Alternator
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs)
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
SiriusXM
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Skid Plates
Drop-In Bed Liner
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 5.6L DOHC V8
Tires: P265/70R18 AS
40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat -inc: flip down centre seat w/armrest
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Wheels: 18" x 8" Silver Painted Aluminum-Alloy
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
1543# Maximum Payload
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.