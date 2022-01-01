+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Looking for the ultimate luxury SUV? Then check out this INCREDIBLE 2018 Porsche Macan!! This is the luxury SUV you have been looking for!! Features include: premium plus package (front heated and ventilated seats, Porsche entry and drive keyless ignition, auto-dimming mirrors, Lane Change Assist, panoramic roof and Lane Keep Assist), Bose audio system, satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, 14-way power adjustable seats, power steering plus, navigation, tinted LED taillights, monochrome black exterior package (high-gloss) and much much more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $382 bi-weekly with $0 down at 5.99% over 72 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $49995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this one yours!!
