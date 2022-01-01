Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Macan

82,433 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

AWD, LOW KM, PREMIUM PLUS PKG WITH BOSE, PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Macan

AWD, LOW KM, PREMIUM PLUS PKG WITH BOSE, PANO ROOF

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,433KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8128141
  • Stock #: 22005
  • VIN: WP1AA2A54JLB18929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for the ultimate luxury SUV? Then check out this INCREDIBLE 2018 Porsche Macan!! This is the luxury SUV you have been looking for!! Features include: premium plus package (front heated and ventilated seats, Porsche entry and drive keyless ignition, auto-dimming mirrors, Lane Change Assist, panoramic roof and Lane Keep Assist), Bose audio system, satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, 14-way power adjustable seats, power steering plus, navigation, tinted LED taillights, monochrome black exterior package (high-gloss) and much much more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $382 bi-weekly with $0 down at 5.99% over 72 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $49995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this one yours!!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PLUS PKG
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
BOSE AUDIO
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
POWER SEATS
NAVIGATION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2017 Porsche Macan P...
 60,052 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 121,130 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 141,916 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory