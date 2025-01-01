$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN 1C6RR7PM0JS272981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250128A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth
Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. The Laramie Limited is the top of the Ram 1500 range. On top of it legendary Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, Active-Level air suspension, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather and wood interior trim, chrome side steps, remote engine start, rear park assist, a backup camera, keyless N' Go, auto high beam control and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PM0JS272981.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
