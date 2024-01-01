Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>WOW!! Check out this practically new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Sport!! ONLY 61,000KM!!! LOADED with everything including: cloth interior, power sunroof, power drivers seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, dark-finish alloy wheels, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333; text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333; text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $177 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

61,172 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

SPORT, LOW KM! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

SPORT, LOW KM! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1727209215
  2. 1727209214
  3. 1727209215
  4. 1727208473
  5. 1727209215
  6. 1727208473
  7. 1727209215
  8. 1727209214
  9. 1727209215
  10. 1727209214
  11. 1727209215
  12. 1727209215
  13. 1727209214
  14. 1727209214
  15. 1727209214
  16. 1727209214
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,172KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTAEC3JH256524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,172 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Check out this practically new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Sport!! ONLY 61,000KM!!! LOADED with everything including: cloth interior, power sunroof, power drivers seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, dark-finish alloy wheels, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $177 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
BACK-UP CAMERA
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
ALLOY WHEELS
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2022 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIV, ONLY 20K!! S-LINE PKG, BLACK OPTICS!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIV, ONLY 20K!! S-LINE PKG, BLACK OPTICS!! 20,574 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V TOURING!! ONLY 72K!!! LEATHER, SUNROOF, AWD, CLEAN for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Honda CR-V TOURING!! ONLY 72K!!! LEATHER, SUNROOF, AWD, CLEAN 72,199 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X5 35i xDrive, HARMAN KARDON, PANO ROOF, SUPER CLEAN! for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 BMW X5 35i xDrive, HARMAN KARDON, PANO ROOF, SUPER CLEAN! 70,399 KM $25,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Crosstrek