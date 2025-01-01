$24,488+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE Auto
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$24,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H0255
- Mileage 110,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and performance with this 2018 Toyota Camry XSE, a well-equipped sedan that blends style, comfort, and reliability. Finished with a sleek, sporty design and packed with top-tier features, this Camry XSE is ready to impress. Heated leather seats Panoramic sunroof SiriusXM radio Bluetooth Wireless charging Lane Departure Alert Auto High Beams Cruise Control Stylish dual exhaust All-weather mats and cargo liner included Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or just cruising in style, this Camry XSE delivers a smooth ride and premium experience. **ADVERTISED SALE PRICE IS BASED ON FINANCE PURCHASE**
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Trim
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
