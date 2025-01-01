Menu
Step into luxury and performance with this 2018 Toyota Camry XSE, a well-equipped sedan that blends style, comfort, and reliability. Finished with a sleek, sporty design and packed with top-tier features, this Camry XSE is ready to impress. Heated leather seats Panoramic sunroof SiriusXM radio Bluetooth Wireless charging Lane Departure Alert Auto High Beams Cruise Control Stylish dual exhaust All-weather mats and cargo liner included Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or just cruising in style, this Camry XSE delivers a smooth ride and premium experience. **ADVERTISED SALE PRICE IS BASED ON FINANCE PURCHASE**

2018 Toyota Camry

110,032 KM

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE Auto

12516439

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE Auto

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$24,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,032KM
VIN 4T1B61HK4JU053180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H0255
  • Mileage 110,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into luxury and performance with this 2018 Toyota Camry XSE, a well-equipped sedan that blends style, comfort, and reliability. Finished with a sleek, sporty design and packed with top-tier features, this Camry XSE is ready to impress. Heated leather seats Panoramic sunroof SiriusXM radio Bluetooth Wireless charging Lane Departure Alert Auto High Beams Cruise Control Stylish dual exhaust All-weather mats and cargo liner included Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or just cruising in style, this Camry XSE delivers a smooth ride and premium experience. **ADVERTISED SALE PRICE IS BASED ON FINANCE PURCHASE**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
POWER MOONROOF
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 6.1L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 2.5
Parking sensors: rear
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
GVWR: 2,029kg (4,473lbs)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Internet access capable: selective service
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Exterior height: 1,445mm (56.9)
Rear legroom: 965mm (38.0)
Rear headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Front tires: 235/40VR19.0
Rear tires: 235/40VR19.0
Fuel economy combined: 7.4L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense P mitigation
Front legroom: 1,069mm (42.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,389mm (54.7)
Smart device integration: Entune App Suite
Fuel tank capacity: 60.6L
Front hiproom: 1,407mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,466mm (57.7)
Interior cargo volume: 427 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 427 L (15 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,895mm (192.7)
Wheelbase: 2,825mm (111.2)
Front headroom: 953mm (37.5)
Curb weight: 1,540kg (3,395lbs)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist warning
Horsepower: 206hp @ 6,600RPM
Torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert mitigation
Passenger volume: 2,812L (99.3 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 206hp @ 6,600RPM
Engine torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 87.4mm x 103.4mm (3.44 x 4.07)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

