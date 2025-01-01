$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,357KM
VIN 2T1BURHE2JC996278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC0192
- Mileage 157,357 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry
The historic model that is the 2018 Toyota Corolla manages to put a smile on your face time and time again thanks to Toyota's strict quality standards. This 2018 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Eleven generations make the Corolla a brand that is know for its quality and reliability. This 2018 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful 4 cylinder engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a right choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This sedan has 157,357 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading from the previous model the 2018 Toyota Corolla LE retains quality and reliability at the highest level. Options include 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo,USB and Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, power windows front and rear, power door locks, heated front seats, automatic air conditioning, rear view back up camera, 3.5 inch TFT informational display, SIRI eyes free, ECO indicator, remote keyless entry, illuminated entry, dynamic radar cruise control, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, windshield wiper de-icer, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors and more.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
The historic model that is the 2018 Toyota Corolla manages to put a smile on your face time and time again thanks to Toyota's strict quality standards. This 2018 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Eleven generations make the Corolla a brand that is know for its quality and reliability. This 2018 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful 4 cylinder engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a right choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This sedan has 157,357 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading from the previous model the 2018 Toyota Corolla LE retains quality and reliability at the highest level. Options include 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo,USB and Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, power windows front and rear, power door locks, heated front seats, automatic air conditioning, rear view back up camera, 3.5 inch TFT informational display, SIRI eyes free, ECO indicator, remote keyless entry, illuminated entry, dynamic radar cruise control, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, windshield wiper de-icer, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors and more.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Buick Envision Essence - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 92,338 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 204,920 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North 163,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2018 Toyota Corolla