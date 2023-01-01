$22,900+ tax & licensing
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Orleans Mitsubishi
613-702-4412
2018 Toyota Yaris
2018 Toyota Yaris
5DR LE AUTO
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
28,826KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10401684
- Stock #: H0122
- VIN: VNKKTUD39JA094698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # H0122
- Mileage 28,826 KM
Vehicle Description
Efficient, roomy with low mileage five door, has blue tooth and cruise control, back up camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, 60/40 split seat and more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Transmission: 4 Speed Automatic
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Speakers: 4
Fuel economy highway: 6.8L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 15
Turning radius: 4.8m (15.7')
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 998mm (39.3)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense C mitigation
Horsepower: 106hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 103 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 42.0L
Engine horsepower: 106hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 103 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 75.0mm x 84.7mm (2.95 x 3.33)
Exterior body width: 1,695mm (66.7)
Exterior height: 1,510mm (59.4)
Wheelbase: 2,510mm (98.8)
Front legroom: 1,032mm (40.6)
Rear legroom: 847mm (33.3)
Rear headroom: 954mm (37.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,334mm (52.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,315mm (51.8)
Passenger volume: 2,410L (85.1 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 7.4L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) warning
Front tires: 175/65HR15.0
Rear tires: 175/65HR15.0
Exterior length: 3,950mm (155.5)
GVWR: 1,515kg (3,340lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 1.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 442 L (16 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,050kg (2,315lbs)
More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1