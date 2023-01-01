2018 Toyota Yaris

$22,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 8 2 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10401684

10401684 Stock #: H0122

H0122 VIN: VNKKTUD39JA094698

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 5-door

Stock # H0122

Mileage 28,826 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Rear Window Wiper Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Transmission: 4 Speed Automatic Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Seat upholstery: cloth Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Speakers: 4 Fuel economy highway: 6.8L/100 km Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Wheel size: 15 Turning radius: 4.8m (15.7') Engine displacement: 1.5 L Exterior parking camera rear Front headroom: 998mm (39.3) CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense C mitigation Horsepower: 106hp @ 6,000RPM Torque: 103 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM Fuel tank capacity: 42.0L Engine horsepower: 106hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 103 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM Engine bore x stroke: 75.0mm x 84.7mm (2.95 x 3.33) Exterior body width: 1,695mm (66.7) Exterior height: 1,510mm (59.4) Wheelbase: 2,510mm (98.8) Front legroom: 1,032mm (40.6) Rear legroom: 847mm (33.3) Rear headroom: 954mm (37.6) Front shoulder room: 1,334mm (52.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,315mm (51.8) Passenger volume: 2,410L (85.1 cu.ft.) Fuel economy combined: 7.4L/100 km Primary LCD size: 6.1 Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) warning Front tires: 175/65HR15.0 Rear tires: 175/65HR15.0 Exterior length: 3,950mm (155.5) GVWR: 1,515kg (3,340lbs) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Engine litres: 1.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Interior rear cargo volume: 442 L (16 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 1,050kg (2,315lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.