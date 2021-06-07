Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

77,176 KM

Details Description

$16,859

+ tax & licensing
$16,859

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 6sp at w/Tip

2018 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline 6sp at w/Tip

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$16,859

+ taxes & licensing

77,176KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7230821
  Stock #: T2725a
  VIN: 3VWG17AU9JM285895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Zoom Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2725a
  • Mileage 77,176 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner with a clean carfax and VW Certified! When you purchase a CPO vehicle from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report. Book your safe test today by calling 613 841-8700!

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

