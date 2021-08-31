Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

23,647 KM

Details Description Features

$30,909

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,909

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 6sp DSG at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 6sp DSG at w/Tip

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$30,909

+ taxes & licensing

23,647KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7750767
  • Stock #: T1111
  • VIN: 3VW447AU2JM295386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Iron Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Vienna Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T1111
  • Mileage 23,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded with a clean carfax! We are also including an almost new set of winter wheels on alloy rims! When you purcahse a CPO vehcile from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

Driver Assistance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 69,895 KM
$7,059 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 88,507 KM
$28,859 + tax & lic
2021 Honda HR-V Spor...
 4,982 KM
$31,859 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory