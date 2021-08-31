2018 Volkswagen Golf

$30,909 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 6 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7750767

7750767 Stock #: T1111

T1111 VIN: 3VW447AU2JM295386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Iron Blue Met

Interior Colour Titan Black- Vienna Leather

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # T1111

Mileage 23,647 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Assistance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.