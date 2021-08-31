Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

95,281 KM

Details Description

$19,959

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Sportwagen 1.8T Trendline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Trendline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

$19,959

+ taxes & licensing

95,281KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8074732
  • Stock #: TC0590
  • VIN: 3VW117AU0JM753888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Zoom Cloth
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95,281 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner with a clean carfax and very well cared for 4-Motion DSG Sportwagen! Vehicle comes "only" with winter tires that are already installed on the vehicle. When you purchase a CPO vehicle from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

