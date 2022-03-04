$40,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
R DSG - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
48,987KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8592857
- Stock #: C1034
- VIN: WVWVF7AU8JW307090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Professional driver. Closed course. Do not attempt! - this should be a warning sign with every purchased 2018 Volkswagen Golf R. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is the fastest, most powerful version of the Golf that is currently on sale. With a 0-100 in under 5 seconds, and a powerful engine churning out close to 300 horses, this Golf R is anything but tame and timid. Extreme power delivery to a refined all wheel drive system makes this Golf a capable hatchback that will give most race cars a chase for their money. Beautifully designed with a race-car inspired interior, the Golf R might is definitely one of those long forgotten dark desires.This low mileage hatchback has just 48,987 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf R's trim level is DSG. The most powerful Volkswagen Golf, the 2018 GOLF R is undeniably a purebred sports hatchback with high outputs of power and excellent stability. Options and features include heated an automatic 6 speed DSG gearbox, mirrors with turn signals, 8 speaker stereo with sub-woofer and an 8 inch touchscreen, Sirius XM, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, smart phone integration, heated power front sports seats, leather seating surfaces front and rear, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $278.21 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sport Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Bluetooth
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Fender Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers plus subwoofer
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 7-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic
Full-Time All-Wheel
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 2.0 TSI 292 HP
Tires: P235/35R19 Summer Performance
Heated Top Sport Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat and power adjustable lumbar support
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2