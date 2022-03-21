2018 Volkswagen Golf...

$29,959 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 1 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8664307

8664307 Stock #: T3047a

T3047a VIN: 3VW447AU6JM271575

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black- Clark Cloth

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # T3047a

Mileage 62,158 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.