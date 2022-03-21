Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

62,158 KM

Details Description

$29,959

+ tax & licensing
$29,959

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T 6sp at DSG w/Tip

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T 6sp at DSG w/Tip

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$29,959

+ taxes & licensing

62,158KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8664307
  Stock #: T3047a
  VIN: 3VW447AU6JM271575

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pure White
  Interior Colour Titan Black- Clark Cloth
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T3047a
  Mileage 62,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded with a clean carfax and second set of winter wheels! WHEN YOU PURCHASE A CPO VEHICLE FROM TAYLOR CREEK VW YOU GET: minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Back to Top

