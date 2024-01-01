$20,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
ONLY 63,000KM!! AUTO, SPORTWAGEN, HEATED SEATS!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24068
- Mileage 63,909 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a LOW MILEAGE, well-equipped wagon?? Look no further, this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen is the car for you!! Features include: automatic transmission, power group, heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, air conditioning, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $156 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
