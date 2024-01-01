$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
TRENDLINE - Aluminum Wheels
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
TRENDLINE - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,068KM
VIN 3VV1B7AX3JM152129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,068 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!
With an all wheel drive system, this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is safer, much more stable and more secure regardless of the driving conditions. This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 122,068 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 6.5 inch touchscreen mated to 6 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan