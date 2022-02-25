Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

57,612 KM

$33,759

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

57,612KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8418972
  • Stock #: TC0606A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX7JM206562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Storm Grey- Vienna Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 57,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded with a clean carfax and second set of winter wheels! WHEN YOU PURCHASE A CPO VEHICLE FROM TAYLOR CREEK VW YOU GET::a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

Driver Assistance Package
R-LINE PACKAGE

