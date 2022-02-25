2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$33,759 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 6 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8418972

8418972 Stock #: TC0606A

TC0606A VIN: 3VV4B7AX7JM206562

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Storm Grey- Vienna Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # TC0606A

Mileage 57,612 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Assistance Package R-LINE PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.