2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

81,439 KM

$32,859

+ tax & licensing
$32,859

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

81,439KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8673599
  • Stock #: T3050a
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX8JM185558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black-Vienna Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T3050a
  • Mileage 81,439 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner Tiguan with a clean carfax and third row seating! WHEN YOU PURCHASE A CPO VEHICLE FROM TAYLOR CREEK VW YOU GET: minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

Driver Assistance Package
Third Row Package

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

