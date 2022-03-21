Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

63,704 KM

Details Description

$29,659

+ tax & licensing
$29,659

+ taxes & licensing

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

63,704KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8788283
  • Stock #: T3085a
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AXXJM155727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black-Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T3085a
  • Mileage 63,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded one-owner Tiguan with a small carfax! This vehicle has been very well cared and serviced at our dealerships! WHEN YOU PURCHASE A CPO VEHICLE FROM TAYLOR CREEK VW YOU GET: minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 3.99% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

