Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW!!! Check out this ULTRA LOW MILEAGE, FULLY LOADED 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec all wheel drive!! This one has it all including: all wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power front seats, remote start, navigation, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, dark finish alloy wheels and more! </p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $271 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $35900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2019 Acura RDX

48,325 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Acura RDX

A-SPEC, AWD, ONLY 48K!!, SUNROOF, NAV, LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura RDX

A-SPEC, AWD, ONLY 48K!!, SUNROOF, NAV, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1721165814
  2. 1721165811
  3. 1721165814
  4. 1721165811
  5. 1721165814
  6. 1721165811
  7. 1721165814
  8. 1721165811
  9. 1721165814
  10. 1721165811
  11. 1721165814
  12. 1721165811
  13. 1721165812
  14. 1721165812
  15. 1721165811
  16. 1721165813
  17. 1721165812
  18. 1721165659
  19. 1721165812
  20. 1721165812
  21. 1721165812
  22. 1721165812
  23. 1721165812
  24. 1721165661
  25. 1721165813
  26. 1721165813
  27. 1721165813
  28. 1721165813
  29. 1721165813
  30. 1721165813
  31. 1721165813
  32. 1721165813
  33. 1721165813
  34. 1721165813
  35. 1721165814
  36. 1721165813
  37. 1721165813
  38. 1721165813
  39. 1721165814
  40. 1721165813
  41. 1721165813
  42. 1721165812
  43. 1721165812
  44. 1721165812
  45. 1721165812
  46. 1721165812
  47. 1721165814
  48. 1721165814
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,325KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8TC2H63KL808077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,325 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! Check out this ULTRA LOW MILEAGE, FULLY LOADED 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec all wheel drive!! This one has it all including: all wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power front seats, remote start, navigation, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, dark finish alloy wheels and more! 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $271 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $35900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

NAVIGATION
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
COOLED SEATS
REMOTE START
PREMIUM AUDIO
POWER SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2021 Subaru Forester 2.5I, ONLY 35,000KM!!! AUTO, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAM for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Subaru Forester 2.5I, ONLY 35,000KM!!! AUTO, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAM 35,431 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda HR-V EX AWD, LOW KM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAM! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Honda HR-V EX AWD, LOW KM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAM! 98,125 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen ONLY 63,000KM!! AUTO, SPORTWAGEN, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen ONLY 63,000KM!! AUTO, SPORTWAGEN, HEATED SEATS! 63,909 KM $20,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2019 Acura RDX