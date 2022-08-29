$42,995+ tax & licensing
613-830-5676
2019 Acura RDX
A-SPEC AWD!! LEATHER, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
- Listing ID: 9314152
- Stock #: 22083
- VIN: 5J8TC2H61KL800169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,486 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!! What an SUV!! This 2019 Acura RDX A-spec AWD is the sporty, FULLY LOADED vehicle you have been looking for! This one literally has it all, including: all wheel drive, leather/suede interior, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, navigation, blind spot monitors, alloy wheels, premium audio system, satellite radio, bluetooth and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $298 bi-weekly with $0 down at 6.99% over 84 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $42995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!
