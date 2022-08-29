Menu
2019 Acura RDX

73,486 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
A-SPEC AWD!! LEATHER, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

73,486KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9314152
  • Stock #: 22083
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H61KL800169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,486 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! What an SUV!! This 2019 Acura RDX A-spec AWD is the sporty, FULLY LOADED vehicle you have been looking for! This one literally has it all, including: all wheel drive, leather/suede interior, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, navigation, blind spot monitors, alloy wheels, premium audio system, satellite radio, bluetooth and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $298 bi-weekly with $0 down at 6.99% over 84 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $42995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!!

Vehicle Features

HEATED SEATS
COOLED SEATS
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
SATELLITE RADIO
A-SPEC SPORT PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

