2019 Audi A5
A5 SPORTBACK, AWD, CONVENIENCE PKG, SUNROOF!
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,764 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!! What a great deal! SAVE tens of thousands compared to buying brand new! This 2019 Audi A5 Sportback AWD is the sporty, yet functional sedan with a hatch that you have been looking for! Comes with BRAND NEW TIRES!! Features include: power panoramic sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $25995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today, book your test drive appointment and make your neighbours jealous!!!
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
613-830-5676