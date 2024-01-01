2019 Buick Encore

remote start

Rear View Camera

Oil life monitoring system

Apple CarPlay

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable

Door sill plate cover, front

Glovebox, dual

Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down

Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster

Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp

Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment

Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding

Seatback, passenger flat-folding

Shift knob, satin silver and chrome

Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual

Air filter, particle

Cargo storage, tray under rear floor

Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass

Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp

Storage, front passenger underseat

Assist handle, rear

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt (Included and only available with (C67) single-zone air conditioning or (C4P) semi-automatic single-zone air conditioning.)