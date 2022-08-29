$25,000+ tax & licensing
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring - Remote Start
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
53,133KM
Used
- VIN: KL4CJ2SB3KB812754
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Leatherette/cloth, ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,133 KM
This Buick Encore is stylish, versatile, and well-equipped. This 2019 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Step into this 2019 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style, comfort, and grace.This SUV has 53,133 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring Encore adds remote start, fog lamps, rear sport spoiler, and upgraded aluminum wheels to the base model features like 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, USB and aux jacks, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, power driver seat, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access and OnStar capable, flat folding front passenger and rear seats, front passenger under seat storage, hands free keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, rear view camera, deep tinted glass, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Hands Free Keyless Entry
