2019 Buick Encore

$25,000 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 1 3 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9247042

9247042 Stock #: P6097

P6097 VIN: KL4CJ2SB3KB812754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Leatherette/cloth, ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P6097

Mileage 53,133 KM

Vehicle Features Interior remote start Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features SiriusXM 4G WiFi Hands Free Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.