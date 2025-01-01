$29,389+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Envision
Premium II
2019 Buick Envision
Premium II
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$29,389
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,822KM
VIN LRBFX4SX0KD033968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heads Up Display, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist
With a stylish cabin and a roomy back seat, this Buick Envision quietly isolates you from the road. This 2019 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2019 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2019 Buick Envision. This SUV has 72,822 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium II. This top shelf Premium II trim has it all! This amazing trim adds navigation, cooled front seats, a head up display, automatic parking assistance, wireless charging, manual thigh support adjustment, and IntelliBeam to the amazing Premium features like lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, vibrating safety alert seat, Bose premium sound system, automatic rain sensing wipers, LED headlamps, and a 110V outlet. This SUV also has leather seats, memory driver seat, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, remote start, hands free power liftgate, 4G WiFi, heated steering wheel, heated seats, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $224.76 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
driver shift control
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake, parking, electronic
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Engine control, stop-start system
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Suspension, front, HiPer Strut
Keyless start, push button
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Differential, automatic locking rear, twin clutch, AWD system
GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
Jack, mechanical
Recovery hooks, front
Brake lining, high-performance
Engine control, stop-start system override
Interior
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Sunglass storage, overhead
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air vents, rear console
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass
Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding
Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front, 1 inside console, 1 rear seat and 1 rear cargo area
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Power outlet, 110-volt 400W, located in the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, driver adjustable thigh support, manual
Air Ionizer
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Teen Driver mode
Horn, dual-note
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature lighting
Door locks, child security, rear, electrical
Safety Alert Seat, driver
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
Automatic Park Assist, parallel and perpendicular; also includes Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Exterior
Wheel, spare
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
IntelliBeam, auto high beam control
Glass, laminated front doors
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Taillamps, LED with low-profile design
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Headlamps, Bi-LED technology
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, dual, located in the rear of the centre console
Noise control system, active noise cancelation
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$29,389
+ taxes & licensing>
2019 Buick Envision