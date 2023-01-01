Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Envision

39,479 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Envision

2019 Buick Envision

PREMIUM, 2.0 TURBO, AWD, PANO ROOF, LEATHER, CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Envision

PREMIUM, 2.0 TURBO, AWD, PANO ROOF, LEATHER, CLEAN

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1684174618
  2. 1684174616
  3. 1684174616
  4. 1684174616
  5. 1684174616
  6. 1684174618
  7. 1684174616
  8. 1684174616
  9. 1684174616
  10. 1684174617
  11. 1684174616
  12. 1684174617
  13. 1684174616
  14. 1684174616
  15. 1684174617
  16. 1684174617
  17. 1684174617
  18. 1684174617
  19. 1684174617
  20. 1684174617
  21. 1684174617
  22. 1684174617
  23. 1684174617
  24. 1684174617
  25. 1684174617
  26. 1684174617
  27. 1684174617
  28. 1684174617
  29. 1684174617
  30. 1684174618
  31. 1684174618
  32. 1684174618
  33. 1684174618
  34. 1684174618
  35. 1684174376
  36. 1684174372
  37. 1684174618
  38. 1684174618
  39. 1684174618
  40. 1684174617
  41. 1684174617
  42. 1684174617
  43. 1684174617
  44. 1684174617
  45. 1684174360
  46. 1684174361
  47. 1684174358
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,479KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803965
  • Stock #: 23031-1
  • VIN: LRBFX3SX7KD121586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this well-maintained, low-mileage, like-new, fully loaded Buick Envision Premium with rare 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine! Features include: 2.0L 4-cyl turbocharged engine, all whee drive, panoramic sunroof, power rear hatch, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, satellite radio, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, remote start, back-up camera, bluetooth, satellite radio, silver alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $230 bi-weekly with $1000 down over 84 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

4CYL TURBO
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
PANORAMIC SUROOF
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
BOSE AUDIO
NAVIGATION
SATELLITE RADIO
BACK-UP CAMERA
ALLOY WHEELS
REMOTE START

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2016 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 139,001 KM
$19,991 + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac Solstic...
 61,590 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus NX 200t F...
 100,877 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory