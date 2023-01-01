$36,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
RS - Navigation - Leather Seats
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
RS - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
78,862KM
Used
VIN 3GNKBJRS6KS595212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,862 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer gets a clean break from its past, becoming a sophisticated, handsome crossover with impressive towing capabilities and premium comfort for all passengers. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This SUV has 78,862 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Blazer's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this ultra cool Blazer RS is a great choice as it comes with a long list of features. You'll get unique black aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille with hexagonal design, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. It also comes with leather heated seats and power front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist and remote engine start, lane change alert, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $275.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Alert
4G LTE
LED Li
Email Myers Automotive Group
