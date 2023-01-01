Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer gets a clean break from its past, becoming a sophisticated, handsome crossover with impressive towing capabilities and premium comfort for all passengers. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This SUV has 78,862 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Blazers trim level is RS. Upgrading to this ultra cool Blazer RS is a great choice as it comes with a long list of features. Youll get unique black aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille with hexagonal design, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. It also comes with leather heated seats and power front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist and remote engine start, lane change alert, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Remote Start. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$275.32</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

78,862 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

RS - Navigation - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

RS - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
78,862KM
Used
VIN 3GNKBJRS6KS595212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer gets a clean break from its past, becoming a sophisticated, handsome crossover with impressive towing capabilities and premium comfort for all passengers. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This SUV has 78,862 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Blazer's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this ultra cool Blazer RS is a great choice as it comes with a long list of features. You'll get unique black aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille with hexagonal design, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. It also comes with leather heated seats and power front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist and remote engine start, lane change alert, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $275.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Alert
4G LTE
LED Li

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI 108,176 KM $38,498 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, POWERLIFTGATE, LOW KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, POWERLIFTGATE, LOW KM 14,265 KM $44,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT - Bluetooth - Rear Camera for sale in Nepean, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT - Bluetooth - Rear Camera 212,134 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Blazer