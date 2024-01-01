$29,235+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
4DR FWD LT - Low Mileage
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
4DR FWD LT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$29,235
+ taxes & licensing
54,456KM
Used
VIN 3GNKBCRS6KS650026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer leaves the past behind with sharp styling, premium crossover comfort and extreme refinement levels. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This low mileage SUV has just 54,456 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Air filtration system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Seating, 5-passenger
Air vents, rear console
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down
USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console
Compass, 8-point digital
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glovebox, lockable electronic
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Lighting, interior with front reading lamps, overhead courtesy lamp, dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps, True White backlit switches, True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells, LED glove box lighting and ba...
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Electronic Parking Brake
GVWR
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Exhaust, dual-outlet with circular bright tips
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [230 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Safety
Hill start assist
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off....
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Antenna, body-colour
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Taillamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper
Mouldings, lower bodyside (Moulded-in-colour Black.)
Grille, Blazer signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome header bar
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), bi-functional
Additional Features
Alternator, 155 amps (FWD only.)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$29,235
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2019 Chevrolet Blazer