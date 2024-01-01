$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT - Heated Seats
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,043KM
Used
VIN 1G1FY6S0XK4119097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6320
- Mileage 62,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start!
Drive with confidence in this sleek and efficient Chevrolet Bolt. This 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
A pioneer among electric cars, this Chevrolet Bolt EV has an upscale, spacious cabin, and sporty acceleration. With its hatchback layout, it can provide plenty of cargo space, but if you fold the rear seats down and you can fit much more than you would expect! With the best combination of interior functionality and spaciousness, you can do it all while bringing everyone along for the ride.This hatchback has 62,043 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Bolt EV's trim level is LT. This impressive Bolt LT come with aluminum wheels, push button start and keyless remote entry, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi capability. This Bolt also includes teen driver technology, heated front seats, remote vehicle starter, a heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2019 Chevrolet Bolt