2019 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 - Heated Seats
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,548KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN1K1190308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,548 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay!
This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 122,548 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. Upgrading to this Z71 trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension, automatic locking rear differential, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog lamps, front
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Tailgate, locking
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Bumper, rear body-colour
Headlamps, projector-type
Tailgate handle, Black (Not available with (SCZ) Chrome tailgate handle, LPO.)
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Off Road Suspension
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Transfer case shield
Suspension Package, Off-Road
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Radio, HD
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2019 Chevrolet Colorado