A luxurious interior paired with legendary performance pedigree make this Corvette the next generation of performance. This 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2019 Chevy Corvette is a car that has captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. With its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, this Corvette is a beautiful combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it the most powerful and capable Corvette ever made. This low mileage coupe has just 6,644 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corvette's trim level is Stingray 1LT. With design features like aluminum frame, 4 wheel independent suspension, active handling stability control, Brembo brakes, carbon fibre roof, hood scoops and advanced aerodynamics for cooling and ride control, heated power side mirrors, and aluminum performance wheels that enhance the beauty and performance of this Corvette, along with interior features like Chevy Driver Information Center, leather GT bucket power seats, dual zone automatic climate control, keyless open and start, leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt/telescope and cruise and audio controls, and a rear view camera for convenience and comfort, this Corvette really screams. The 8 inch touchscreen, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM and HD Radio, voice activation, Chevy Connected Access, and a Bose premium audio system feel like icing on the cake. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Design, Iconic Corvette History, American Legend, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Oil life monitoring system
Premium Sound Package
Chrome Badge Package
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm)
Engine access, rear-opening hood
Suspension, 4-wheel independent
Steering, power, speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with 3" polished stainless-steel tips
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Antenna, integral, hidden
Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior with courtesy, cargo and glovebox
Wifi 4G
Hatch release, push button open
Driver Information centre, colour
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information centre
Storage, with electric locking glovebox, behind screen storage, centre console and rear compartment with cover
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), Xenon LED park and turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
Rear Vision Camera wide view
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Performance Design
Iconic Corvette History
American Legend
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, deta...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard conne...
Tires, P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR20 rear, performance, summer-only, run flat (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinati...
