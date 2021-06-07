2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Oil life monitoring system

Premium Sound Package

Chrome Badge Package

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm)

Engine access, rear-opening hood

Suspension, 4-wheel independent

Steering, power, speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion, variable ratio

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with 3" polished stainless-steel tips

Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted

Wipers, front intermittent

Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system

Antenna, integral, hidden

Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way

Steering column, power tilt and telescopic

Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Lighting, interior with courtesy, cargo and glovebox

Wifi 4G

Hatch release, push button open

Driver Information centre, colour

Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information centre

Storage, with electric locking glovebox, behind screen storage, centre console and rear compartment with cover

Calipers, Dark Grey Metallic-painted

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour

1LT interior trim seats only in interior colour selected

Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped, flat-bottom

Frame, aluminum structure

Vents, exterior, carbon flash

Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), Xenon LED park and turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps

Rear Vision Camera wide view

Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System

Performance Design

Iconic Corvette History

American Legend

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, deta...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard conne...