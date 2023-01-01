Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

4,123 KM

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT GRAND SPORT, ONLY 4000KM!! LOADED!

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT GRAND SPORT, ONLY 4000KM!! LOADED!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

4,123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9817453
  • Stock #: 23-121631
  • VIN: 1G1YY2D76K5121631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23-121631
  • Mileage 4,123 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Practically BRAND NEW 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT. Lots of extras including: tinted windows, WeatherTech floor and cargo liners and the WHOLE VEHICLE is wrapped in Xpel Paint Protection Film! Also comes with remainder of GM Extended warranty good until March-30-2026 or 100,000km whichever comes first! LOADED with all the feaures including: 6.2L V8 engine, automatic transmission, heated/cooled power seats, back-up camera, remote start, chrome wheels, navigation, Bose audio system, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $645 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 6.93% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $89995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment

LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
COOLED SEATS
BOSE AUDIO
POWER SEATS
NAVIGATION
SATELLITE RADIO
BACK-UP CAMERA
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Climate Control

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Automatic High Beams

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

