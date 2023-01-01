$89,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT GRAND SPORT, ONLY 4000KM!! LOADED!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$89,995
- Listing ID: 9817453
- Stock #: 23-121631
- VIN: 1G1YY2D76K5121631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 4,123 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Practically BRAND NEW 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT. Lots of extras including: tinted windows, WeatherTech floor and cargo liners and the WHOLE VEHICLE is wrapped in Xpel Paint Protection Film! Also comes with remainder of GM Extended warranty good until March-30-2026 or 100,000km whichever comes first! LOADED with all the feaures including: 6.2L V8 engine, automatic transmission, heated/cooled power seats, back-up camera, remote start, chrome wheels, navigation, Bose audio system, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $645 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 6.93% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $89995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment
