For those seeking a small and efficient car with a lot of bells and whistles, this stylish 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a brilliant performer. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. The Cruze has a fresh face for 2019 to keep this small car modern. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage hatchback has just 19,465 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. This LT trim brings a lot to the table with heated front seats, remote start, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, SiriusXM, automatic climate control, charging only rear USB ports, heated power side mirrors, LED lighting accents, aluminum wheels, and upgraded exterior styling. This Cruze sedan is also equipped with 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB data ports, Driver Information Centre, remote keyless entry, Teen Driver technology, rear view camera, power windows and locks, and rear folding bench seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $125.19 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Cargo Cover
Rear Vision Camera
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Glass, solar absorbing
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Alternator, 130 amps
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Antenna, integral rear window
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter
Engine control, stop-start system override
Windows, power with Express-Down
USB charging ports, 2, rear
Mouldings, bright beltline
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Warning tones, driver and front passenger seat belts
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife rotors, power
Seat belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Seat belts, front pretensioner
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
