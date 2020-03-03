1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
+ taxes & licensing
Previous daily rental, certified inspection with balance of factory warranty, Buy with confidence! Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM
With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy rear seat, the 2019 Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the mid sized SUV segment. This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, being roomy without being too big overall. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 30,628 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. This amazing LT trim adds a Driver Information Centre with a 4.2 inch display, power driver seat, SiriusXM, and upgraded exterior styling. This Equinox is also equipped with manual shift mode, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, heated power side mirrors, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, remote start, heated front seats, noise control system, rear view camera, split folding rear seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Teen Driver technology, infotainment with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB port, and AM/FM stereo.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $191.27 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2