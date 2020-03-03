Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,628KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4793547
  • Stock #: PR5173
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEX6K6283685
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Previous daily rental, certified inspection with balance of factory warranty, Buy with confidence! Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM



With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy rear seat, the 2019 Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the mid sized SUV segment. This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, being roomy without being too big overall. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 30,628 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is LT. This amazing LT trim adds a Driver Information Centre with a 4.2 inch display, power driver seat, SiriusXM, and upgraded exterior styling. This Equinox is also equipped with manual shift mode, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, heated power side mirrors, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, remote start, heated front seats, noise control system, rear view camera, split folding rear seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Teen Driver technology, infotainment with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB port, and AM/FM stereo.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $191.27 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Convenience
  • remote start
Additional Features
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Trailering equipment
  • Assist handle, front passenger
  • Suspension, rear 4-link
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Map pocket, driver seatback
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
  • Assist handles, rear outboard
  • Noise control system, active noise cancellation
  • Mechanical jack with tools
  • Steering column, tilt and telescoping
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
  • Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
  • Liftgate, rear manual
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
  • Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
  • Mirror caps, body-colour
  • Horn, dual-note
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge
  • Speedometer, miles/kilometres
  • Active aero shutters
  • Brake, electronic parking
  • Glass, deep-tinted, rear
  • Assist handle, driver
  • Keyless Start, push-button
  • Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
  • Sunglass storage, overhead
  • Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
  • Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
  • Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
  • Trailer hitch close-out cover, body-colour
  • Trim, Bright lower window
  • Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
  • Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
  • Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 17" front and 16" rear
  • Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
  • GVWR, 4850 lbs. (2200 kg)
  • Trailer hitch, factory installed
  • Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
  • Door locks, rear child security, manual
  • Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
  • Shift lever, urethane
  • Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
  • SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
  • Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

