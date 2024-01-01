2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Onstar

Tire Pressure Monitor System

Rear Vision Camera

Braking control, ECM grade

Door locks, rear child security

Trunk latch, safety, manual release

Rear seat reminder

Teen Driver

Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Daytime Running Lamps, LED, separate

OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats