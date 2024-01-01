$22,735+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Heated Seats - Remote Start
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$22,735
+ taxes & licensing
35,906KM
Used
VIN 1G1ZD5ST2KF209300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,906 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, LED Lights, Android Auto!
A good, efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in its competitive midsize segment. This 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This low mileage sedan has just 35,906 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a large 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, remote keyless start, LED lights, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, dual-zone climate control and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Led Lights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless
Axle, 5.10 final drive ratio
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Apple CarPlay
Assist handle, front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Air filter, cabin
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Trunk cargo anchors
Display, 8" diagonal LCD touch screen
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Tires, P225/55R17 all-season, blackwall
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-foldiing
Safety
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Braking control, ECM grade
Door locks, rear child security
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver
Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Daytime Running Lamps, LED, separate
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connect...
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, body-colour
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2019 Chevrolet Malibu