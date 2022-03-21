$45,809+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
New Double Cab 4x4 LT / Standard Box
Location
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
67,288KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8752379
- Stock #: TWT3036a
- VIN: 1GCRYDED5KZ281164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW GREY (MET)
- Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # TWT3036a
- Mileage 67,288 KM
Vehicle Features
LT
Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential
Advanced Trailering Package
8 Speed Automatic (mqe) - Automatic
Trailering Package (w / L84)
Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover (LPO)
V8 5.3L 355 HP (l84) - Gas (W/Z82)
Convenience Package (1lt)
Black Work Step (LPO)
