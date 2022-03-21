Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

67,288 KM

$45,809

+ tax & licensing
$45,809

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

New Double Cab 4x4 LT / Standard Box

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

New Double Cab 4x4 LT / Standard Box

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$45,809

+ taxes & licensing

67,288KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8752379
  Stock #: TWT3036a
  VIN: 1GCRYDED5KZ281164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW GREY (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TWT3036a
  • Mileage 67,288 KM

Vehicle Features

LT
Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential
Advanced Trailering Package
8 Speed Automatic (mqe) - Automatic
Trailering Package (w / L84)
Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover (LPO)
V8 5.3L 355 HP (l84) - Gas (W/Z82)
Convenience Package (1lt)
Black Work Step (LPO)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

