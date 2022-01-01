Dominate both the road and the worksite in this Chevy Silverado HD. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can handle the big jobs while providing good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done efficiently in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 40,050 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 3500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with heating and cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, a rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $624.57 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)
Capless Fuel Fill (Gas engine only. Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Chassis, single rear wheel
Rear Vision Camera
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Forward collision alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Sill plates, bright
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display, includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Remote Locking Tailgate
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Headlamps, halogen projector-beam
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Bumper, front, body-colour
Radio, HD
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser...
Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper
Airbags, Single-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Bumper, rear, body-colour
Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging.
Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires single rear wheels. Included with (E63) pickup box. Available to order when (ZW9) pick-up box delete i...
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable vertical trailering, memory-equipped, upper glass, power-folding and manual extending, chrome; includes integrated turn signal indicators, consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 ...
