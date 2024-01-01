$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
Interior Trim, Leather Je
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
Interior Trim, Leather Je
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
70,280KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNEVJKW8KJ304857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Interior Trim, Le
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 440679A
- Mileage 70,280 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
From a last-minute day trip with your family to a solo weekend getaway, this Chevrolet Traverse has your journey covered. This 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this 2019 Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. Have a lot of stuff to carry? Go ahead and load it up. The Chevrolet Traverse offers best-in-class cargo volume so theres plenty of room for your things. Not to mention, available hidden storage compartments are there for when you want to keep items tucked away. This SUV has 70,280 kms. It's black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this 2019 Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. Have a lot of stuff to carry? Go ahead and load it up. The Chevrolet Traverse offers best-in-class cargo volume so theres plenty of room for your things. Not to mention, available hidden storage compartments are there for when you want to keep items tucked away. This SUV has 70,280 kms. It's black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Display, 4.2" driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Tool kit, road emergency
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off....
Exterior
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Mirror caps, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Tires, P255/55R20 all-season blackwall
Mechanical
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Traction Mode Select
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Additional Features
Steering wheel controls, mounted controls for audio, phone and cruise
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, 3.6 V6, SUNROOF, NAV, TECH PACKAGE 45,122 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, 2.0 TURBO, TECH PACKAGE 22,938 KM $47,800 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Traverse Interior Trim, Leather Je 70,280 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2019 Chevrolet Traverse