2019 Dodge Durango
R/T - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,347KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT7KC616983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240256AA
- Mileage 19,347 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With such a versatile, capable, and comfortable SUV, you may never need another family car after the Dodge Durango. This 2019 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Filled with impressive standard features, this Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This low mileage SUV has just 19,347 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T. The R/T name is known for performance and this R/T Durango is no exception. A huge V8, 8 speed transmission, a really cool electronic T shifter, sport mode, performance steering and suspension, rear load leveling suspension, a high speed engine controller, all wheel drive, and paddle shifters really keep you moving. Rain sensing wipers, roof rails, acoustic windshield, automatic HID headlights, memory power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, racetrack LED taillamps, LED fog lights, LED daytime running lights, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, rear view camera, rear parking assistance, remote start, and ready alert braking keep you safe, while also providing style and convenience. For navigation and connectivity, you get the Uconnect 4C NAV infotainment system with navigation, a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM with Travel Link and Traffic, USB with dual remote USB, SD card slot, aux jack, a premium Alpine sound system with 9 speakers, and a 115 volt power outlet. For unmatched interior luxury there are chrome interior accents, leather door panels, auto dimming rear view mirror, leather seats, heated front and 2nd row seats, ventilated front seats, power driver seat, front passenger power flat folding seat, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, illuminated front cup holders, proximity entry, and automatic tri-zone climate control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCT7KC616983.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2019 Dodge Durango