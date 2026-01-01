Menu
Need a reliable, fully-loaded family hauler?? Look no further!! This one has it all!! Features include: power sliding doors, power rear hatch, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, gloss black wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $142 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

137,305 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - LEATHER, POWER DOORS, NAV, HEATED SEATS!

13471693

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - LEATHER, POWER DOORS, NAV, HEATED SEATS!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,305KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG0KR648733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 137,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a reliable, fully-loaded family hauler?? Look no further!! This one has it all!! Features include: power sliding doors, power rear hatch, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, gloss black wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $142 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan